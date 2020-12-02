US COVID-19 Cases Surpass 15 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has hit the 15 million-mark for COVID-19 cases Tuesday, adding one million in less than a week.According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of cumulative infections in the U.S. surpassed 15 million on Tuesday, with the death toll reaching nearly 285-thousand.The U.S. topped 14 million cases on December 3 and added one million in five days, the shortest period for one million cases.It took 98 days for the U.S. to hit its first one million cases since the outbreak on January 20, but the pace of increase has been growing steeply in recent months.The daily average of new infections over the past week also surpassed 200-thousand for the first time.The U.S. also set a record for hospitalizations on Monday, with about 102-thousand people hospitalized with complications from the virus.