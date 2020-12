Photo : YONHAP News

Three revisions collectively dubbed "Fair Economy bills" have all passed reviews by parliamentary committees.The revisions to the Commercial Act, Fair Trade Act and Financial Group Supervision Act got the green light following parliamentary committee sessions on Tuesday and early Wednesday.The bills, which the ruling Democratic Party hopes to pass in a plenary session on Wednesday, aim to enhance the transparency of corporate governance and bolster punitive measures for unfair trade practices.The DP passed the revisions after modifying some clauses of the government-drafted bills considering potential opposition from businesses.However, the bills' passage still sparked criticism and opposition from business associations.