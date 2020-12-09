Ruling Party to Seek Parliamentary Passage of Key Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party will seek the parliamentary passage of key reform bills on Wednesday, the last day of the first regular session of the 21st National Assembly.The legislative body is set to hold a plenary session on Wednesday, in which the ruling party will attempt to pass a slew of major bills.Among them are those aimed at establishing a new investigative body, as well as bills outlining police and intelligence service reforms.The party also seeks to process revisions to three laws related to a fairer economy, as well as laws on employment insurance and parliament.The main opposition People Power Party has voiced strong protest, accusing the DP of parliamentary dictatorship. It has filed motions to filibuster a number of bills set for deliberation, according to Yonhap.However, rules only allow them to filibuster until the end of the regular session, which expires at midnight. The ruling party - which holds a supermajority - plans to put the bills to a vote on Thursday, the start of an extraordinary session.