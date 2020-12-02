Opposition Party Vows to Use All Means to Block Passage of Contentious Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party said his party will use every possible means to block the ruling party's attempt to pass contentious bills in a parliamentary plenary session on Wednesday.PPP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young told a local radio program on Wednesday that all the items of a parliamentary plenary session are subject to a filibuster.Joo said that his party will utilize all possibilities granted by the National Assembly Act to block their passage, including a filibuster, a legitimate political action to delay or prevent a legislative procedure.Wednesday marks the final day of parliament's regular session.Joo said the ruling Democratic Party has called an extraordinary parliamentary session, and his party could use a filibuster on the request itself.The floor leader also hinted that his party is considering an all-out boycott of parliamentary activities and taking the issue outside the assembly in an outdoor protest.