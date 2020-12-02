Menu Content

Tensions Mount Ahead of Disciplinary Panel Decision on Top Prosecutor

Write: 2020-12-09 13:36:44Update: 2020-12-09 13:44:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions are rising as a committee is scheduled to convene on Thursday to decide disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who has been accused by the Justice Ministry of ethical lapses.

Sources within the judiciary said on Wednesday the inspection headquarters at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) halted on Tuesday a probe into Yoon's alleged surveillance of judges, following orders from Assistant Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan.

On his social media account on Wednesday, the head of the inspection unit said he senses "arrogance" and even "murderous intent" from internal attacks aimed at incapacitating the inspection.

The Seoul High Prosecutors' Office has now been assigned to investigate both the alleged surveillance and whether any laws were broken during the inspection process.

The disciplinary committee's procedural fairness, which President Moon Jae-in stressed, is being questioned as the ministry refuses to provide Yoon with a list of panelists who will review the case on Thursday.

Yoon argues that the panel itself, whose members are appointed by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, is unconstitutional.

The ministry has also dismissed Yoon's request for records from the ministry's inspection, citing protection of privacy.
