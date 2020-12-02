Menu Content

DP Announces Step-By-Step Plan to Relocate Parliament to Sejong

Write: 2020-12-09 13:43:08Update: 2020-12-09 14:07:22

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has announced a step-by-step plan to relocate the National Assembly to the administrative city of Sejong, aiming to decentralize the power of the capital Seoul.

The first phase of the plan, put forth at a press conference on Wednesday, involves moving to Sejong ten parliamentary committees overseeing ministries, such as the education, health and land committees, as well as the budget and accounts committee.

A special committee on balanced national development will be established to gather public opinion, and for rival political parties to discuss a detailed plan for the relocation.

The DP proposed developing Seoul into a global economic and financial capital, turning the site of the National Assembly in western Yeouido into a science and startup cluster, and eastern Yeouido into a Hong Kong-like financial hub.

The plan also involves attracting the United Nations and international sports agencies around Seoul's Gwanghwamun area to create a "UN city." 

The latest plan, however, did not include details on relocating the presidential office.
