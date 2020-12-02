Authorities Take Measures to Ensure Public Safety Ahead of Sex Offender's Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After over a decade in prison, South Korea's most notorious child sex offender Cho Doo-soon is set to taste freedom this weekend. He will head to his home in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Ansan, but residents there are on edge at the thought of someone with his violent past walking free.Choi You Sun reports on what proactive measures authorities are taking to ensure their safety.Report: Convicted kidnapper and child rapist Cho Doo-soon is set to be released on Saturday, after completing his 12-year prison term.Cho received his sentence after he was found guilty of kidnapping, brutally assaulting and raping an eight-year-old girl in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, in December 2008.Hundreds of thousands of people have signed petitions on the presidential office's website, calling for Cho to be kept in prison, arguing the 12-year sentence is far too lenient for his brutal crimes.Police will monitor Cho around the clock to prevent recidivism, on top of court orders to publicize his personal information online for five years and to make him wear an electronic tracking device on his ankle for seven years.The 68-year old will be barred from going near places frequented by children. The municipal government of Ansan, where he is expected to rejoin his wife, have set up neighborhood posts to provide protection, as well as additional surveillance cameras.Ansan residents, however, are still fearful, particularly over the safety of children attending kindergartens near his home.Considering Cho's history of committing crimes while intoxicated, the prosecution awaits a court order prohibiting Cho from drinking over a certain amount and restricting him from going outside at night.Meanwhile, parliament passed revisions to a relevant bill during a plenary session on Wednesday, prohibiting child sex offenders like Cho from visiting places linked to minors and restricting their outdoor activities.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.