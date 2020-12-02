S. Korea, US Seek to Enhance Aviation Security Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior transport officials from South Korea and the United States have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in aviation security.At a virtual conference on Wednesday, Vice Transport Minister Son Myoung-soo and U.S. Transportation Security Administration(TSA) Administrator David Pekoske discussed exempting additional inspections for passengers onboard U.S.-bound commercial flights.Currently, passengers boarding flights departing from South Korea for the U.S. are required to undergo a security interview and additional inspections as part of anti-terrorism measures.The discussion over the possible exemption come in consideration of South Korea's outstanding security system.Seoul and Washington had previously agreed to mutually recognize their aviation security systems, but progress has been slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The South Korean vice minister proposed the two sides increase cooperation to ease regulations for U.S.-bound passengers, to which the U.S. administrator suggested closely cooperating to enhance global aviation security.