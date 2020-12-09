PPP Begins Filibuster to Block DP's Passage of Key Bills in Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) have begun their marathon debate on a handful of pending bills up for vote at the National Assembly's plenary session, in defiance of what they call the ruling party's 'parliamentary dictatorship'.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), which holds a supermajority, is set to enact more than one hundred major bills, including a revision to a law on establishing a new investigative body called the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials or CIO.The PPP has requested a filibuster to block the passage of the five most contentious bills including the CIO revision.PPP lawmakers are expected to take turns in continuing the floor debate through midnight, making the passage of bills within the legal deadline practically impossible.However, rules only allow them to filibuster until the end of the regular session, which expires on Wednesday. As a result, the ruling party plans to put the bills to a vote on Thursday, the start of an extraordinary session.Other disputed bills the PPP will filibuster concerns reforms to the intelligence agency, a ban on anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns and also punishing those who make false claims about the 1980 pro-democracy Gwangju uprising.