Photo : YONHAP News

After sustaining losses a day before, South Korea's main stock index has hit yet another record-high.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rallied two-point-02 percent on Wednesday, up 54-point-54 points, wrapping the day at two-thousand-755-point-47.The KOSPI had recorded record highs for five consecutive days through Monday before plunging one-point-62 percent on Tuesday.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose rose, gaining six-point-97 points, or zero-point-77 percent, to close at 913-point-81.On the foreign exchange counter, the Korean won strengthened zero-point-six won against the U.S. dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-084-point-eight won.