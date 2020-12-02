Biegun Begins Seoul Visit with Face-to-Face with Vice FM

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has kicked off his busy lineup of meetings with South Korean officials this week with his counterpart Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun.Biegun's four-day visit to Seoul is widely viewed as his last in his official capacity under the Trump administration.The nature of the trip was not lost during the Wednesday morning meeting as Minister Choi said Biegun will always be welcome to which the envoy responded he is confident this won't be his final trip to Seoul.The two officials also looked back on bilateral cooperation. Choi said the governments of Presidents Moon Jae-on and Donald Trump achieved a great deal, including an "irreversible" path toward building lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.He added Seoul and Washington represent a "rock-solid linchpin of peace and security in Northeast Asia".Meanwhile Biegun, on a lecture he will give at a local think tank on Thursday, said he will talk about not only alliance issues but also relations with North Korea and cooperation with South Korea in COVID-19 response.He hoped for continued cooperation in the weeks and months ahead.Biegun, who also serves as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, will have an audience with Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon later Wednesday.Arriving in Seoul Tuesday, he had a working breakfast with U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris and U.S. Forces Korea Commander General Robert Abrams.