Write: 2020-12-09 17:34:05Update: 2020-12-10 11:12:18

Moon Calls for Efforts to Secure More COVID-19 Vaccines

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for continuous efforts to secure additional COVID-19 vaccines for the country. 

Moon made the comments on Wednesday during an emergency meeting to check on the latest responses to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in the greater Seoul area. 

On Tuesday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the government has secured enough COVID-19 vaccines to immunize up to 44 million people, including doses for 10 million acquired via a World Health Organization-linked initiative called COVAX Facility. 

But despite the secured doses, Moon said it is still too early for the country to let its guard down.
 
He also placed top priority on checking the safety of the vaccines even if that means the government has to spend more money. 

The president still stressed speed, saying the schedule of the COVID-19 vaccine inoculation plan needs to be moved up so vaccines will be administered to the public as soon as the country secures them.
