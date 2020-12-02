Gov't to Intensify COVID-19 Testing in Greater Seoul Area for 3 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities plan to set up makeshift COVID-19 screening centers in over 100 areas in the greater Seoul region for weeks to better cope with the latest resurgence of the pandemic in the region.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong reported the plan to President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday during an emergency government meeting to check up on responses to the third wave of the virus in the metro area.Jeong said during a three-week “intensive testing period”, screening clinics will be established in around 150 areas frequented by young people in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, including Seoul Station and near major college campuses.In order to encourage many people to get tested, she said only mobile telephone numbers will be noted, while those who were tested will remain anonymous.Detection methods other than polymerase chain reaction(PCR) testing, such as real-time reverse transcription PCR and rapid antigen test(RAT), will also be provided as additional options, she said, so people can choose among them for convenience, swiftness, and accuracy.