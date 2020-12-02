Menu Content

National Assembly Passes Key Bills Amid Opposition Protest

Write: 2020-12-10 08:21:53Update: 2020-12-10 10:03:14

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed a number of bills on Wednesday amid protest from the main opposition party.

The ruling Democratic Party, which holds a supermajority, passed major reform bills on the last day of the first regular session of the 21st National Assembly.

The passed bills include revisions to the Commercial Act, Fair Trade Act and a new law on the supervision of financial groups. One of the bills would require listed companies to name at least one auditor from outside their board and limit voting powers of the biggest shareholders to three percent in the auditor's appointment.

Parliament also passed a set of revisions to labor-related laws, including one allowing laid-off or jobless people to join labor unions, in a move toward ratifying key International Labor Organization conventions. 

Some contentious bills, including one on the May 18 Gwangju uprising, passed rather easily as the main opposition People Power Party unexpectedly decided to use a filibuster for just three bills instead of five.
