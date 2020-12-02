US Pentagon Chief Nominee Vows to Work with Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's pick for defense secretary Lloyd Austin has pledged to work with allies, saying that "America is strongest when it works with its allies."The retired U.S. Army general made the remarks on Wednesday during a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden formally introduced his nominee for defense secretary.Austin said he understands the important role the Department of Defense plays in maintaining stability, deterring aggression and defending critical alliances around the world, including in the Asia-Pacific, and Europe and around the world.The nominee also said that over the years, he has worked hand in hand with the U.S.' diplomatic colleagues and partners around the globe and witnessed firsthand what they can accomplish together. He added he looked forward to resuming this important work.Austin, if confirmed, would be the first African-American to lead the Department of Defense.