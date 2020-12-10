Extraordinary National Assembly Session Begins Today

Photo : YONHAP News

​The National Assembly is set to hold an extraordinary session from Thursday for a month as requested by the ruling Democratic Party.Parliament will hold a plenary session on Thursday afternoon to vote on a bill aimed at facilitating the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.The ruling party, which holds a supermajority, failed to pass the bill the previous day, the last day of the regular parliamentary session, due to a filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party.But the highly contentious bill is likely to pass on Thursday as it will be put to vote as soon as the extraordinary assembly session begins in accordance with the National Assembly Act.The main opposition party plans to use filibusters for other contentious bills, including those on the nation's spy agency and inter-Korean relations.