Biegun Reaffirms US Support of Inter-Korean Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has reaffirmed the U.S.' support for inter-Korean cooperation and the U.S.' readiness to engage in dialogue with North Korea.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement on Wednesday that Biegun made the commitment in his meetings in Seoul with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon.

The department said the deputy secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean cooperation and continued U.S. readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with North Korea in the pursuit of complete denuclearization. 

It also said Biegun reaffirmed commitment to the U.S.-South Korea alliance and expressed appreciation for Seoul's continued coordination on the COVID-19 response.

Biegun also encouraged continued cooperation with Japan to promote regional security and a free and open Indo-Pacific.
