Justice Ministry Set to Hold Disciplinary Meeting on Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry will convene a disciplinary committee meeting on Thursday on Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.One of Yoon's lawyers told reporters on Thursday that the top prosecutor will not attend the meeting set for 10:30 a.m. and his three lawyers will be present instead.Yoon reportedly decided to skip the meeting in protest of what he viewed were serious procedural defects in relation to the ministry's inspection and the meeting.The disciplinary committee session, initially set for last Wednesday, was delayed twice at Yoon's request.The committee is comprised of seven members including Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, but she cannot be involved in the deliberation of the case as she requested disciplinary action for Yoon.Last month, Choo ordered Yoon be suspended from duty for his alleged misconduct. But a court accepted Yoon's request to halt the order and an inspection committee under the ministry also said Choo's order had grave procedural flaws.