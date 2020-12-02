Menu Content

Write: 2020-12-10 09:32:41Update: 2020-12-10 11:08:06

S. Korea Confirms Another Case of Highly Pathogenic AI

Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) has been confirmed, this time at a local quail farm in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province. 

Authorities said on Wednesday a suspected case at the farm tested positive for the H5N8 strain of the bird flu.

The farm reported the previous day that some 300 of its 110-thousand quails had died. 

This marks the seventh case of AI reported at a local poultry farm this year since late November, when the nation reported the first such case in two years and eight months at a duck farm in Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province. It is the second such case this year in Yeoju.

Quarantine authorities began to cull about 760-thousand poultry at the farm and six nearby farms in a precautionary move. 

A seven-day standstill order has been in place for all poultry farms in Yeoju since Monday, banning movement of poultry and related vehicles.
