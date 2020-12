Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea again added nearly 700 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the country's accumulated total to more than 40-thousand some eleven months after its first case was confirmed in late January.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 682 people were diagnosed with the virus the previous day, of which 646 were domestic infections and 36 imported.The country's cumulative total now stands at 40-thousand-98.