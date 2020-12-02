N. Korea-China Trade Hits All-time Low in Oct. Amid Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's trade with China plunged to a record low in October as the North maintained tight border closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.According to a report by the Korea International Trade Association(KITA) on Thursday, trade between the two countries came to one-point-66 million U.S. dollars in October, down 99-point-four percent from a year earlier.The reading represents a decrease of 92 percent from the previous month and the lowest monthly tally.North Korea's exports to China plummeted 91-point-five percent on-year to one-point-four million dollars, with its imports sinking 99-point-nine percent to a mere 300-thousand dollars.Cumulative bilateral trade also tumbled 76 percent on-year in the first ten months of the year.The KITA said North Korea seems to have virtually halted its trade with China as it further tightened its border control ahead of the October 10 anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.