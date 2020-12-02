Appeal to Block Digital Forensics on Late Mayor's Phone Rejected

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeal filed by the family of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon to halt law enforcement's forensic exam on his work cell phone has been rejected by the court.According to sources within the judiciary on Wednesday, the police will be able to resume the digital forensics process as part of their investigation into Park's death in July, should the Seoul Northern District Court's dismissal be finalized.Park's family, however, may decide to re-appeal.Police had launched the forensics process on July 22 to determine the exact circumstances that led to Park's death earlier that month.The late mayor's family filed for a court injunction to suspend the forensics, which was granted on July 30.Meanwhile, the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office, which is investigating whether Park was informed about a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him prior to his apparent suicide, said it conducted digital forensics on the phone last month.