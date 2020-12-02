Panel Convenes to Deliberate Disciplinary Action for Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

A panel that will decide disciplinary action for the nation's top prosecutor for his alleged ethical lapses convened Thursday morning, the first time such a review was initiated upon request by the justice minister.While it is customary for the minister to preside over such a meeting, an outside panelist will lead the case as Minister Choo Mi-ae was the one to file for disciplinary action.Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl is represented by three of his legal counsel, who before the review said they planned to appeal to the panel that disciplinary action against Yoon would be unlawful and unjust.The legal team also planned to highlight procedural unfairness in the ministry's inspection and preparations for the disciplinary committee, and that his right to defend himself was not guaranteed.The panel will first review Yoon's petition to replace panelists he deems to be biased since they were appointed by the minister, and decide by a majority vote.The panel will also decide whether to accept seven witnesses requested by Yoon, and should any of the witnesses be accepted, the review is expected to extend past Thursday.The committee's decision will be made by a majority vote. If the panelists decide on Yoon's dismissal, suspension, or a salary cut, the justice minister is required to request that President Moon Jae-in enforce the decision.Regardless of the level of punishment, Yoon's legal team is expected to proceed with administrative litigation and seek a court injunction to suspend the decision.