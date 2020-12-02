Moon to Formally Declare 2050 Carbon Neutrality Vision

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to formally declare his vision for South Korea's 2050 carbon neutrality initiative in a live broadcast scheduled for Thursday evening.According to his office, Moon will discuss the effects of the climate crisis that has become a part of our daily lives. And just as EU nations, China and Japan are making their pledges, South Korea will throw its hat into being among the leading nations proactively working toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.Since first announcing his administration's carbon-reduction plan in his budget speech at the National Assembly in October, Moon has reiterated his resolve to meet the target in 30 years' time.The speech will be broadcast live on KBS 1TV and KBS WORLD TV starting at 7:35 p.m. Moon will sport a tie made of recycled plastic as he casts his vision.