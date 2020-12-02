Biegun Urges N. Korea to Return to Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

America's second highest diplomat Stephen Biegun said Thursday the "potential" of the Singapore summit agreement inked between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea remains alive, as he called on Pyongyang to come up with a return path to diplomacy.U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Biegun was speaking at a lecture in Seoul on Thursday, hosted by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.He underlined that diplomacy remains the "best" and "only" option to address the North Korean nuclear quandary, as Washington's top nuclear envoy pressed the point that Pyongyang had missed many opportunities over the years.However, he expressed hope that the U.S. and the North can engage in the kind of "serious diplomacy that requires sustained engagement and difficult trade-offs but has huge rewards" moving forward.