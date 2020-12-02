Menu Content

KMA: Temperatures to Dip, Snow Forecast across S. Korea Next Week

Write: 2020-12-10 15:55:55Update: 2020-12-10 15:59:08

Photo : YONHAP News

Mercury levels are forecast to dip across South Korea, accompanied by snow next week, after the capital Seoul saw the year's first snow on Thursday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) projected rain or snow for most parts of the country between Sunday and next Thursday.

Snow will start to land in Seoul, surrounding Gyeonggi Province and eastern Gangwon Province on Sunday morning, while rain or snow is expected for the central regions, the southwestern Jeolla provinces and southernmost Jeju Island on Sunday afternoon.

Morning temperatures in the central areas and the southeastern Gyeongsang region are forecast to plunge to minus ten degrees Celsius or lower between Monday and Wednesday, due to cold air traveling south from the northwest.

Daytime temperatures in the affected regions will remain in the negatives, between minus two and six degrees Celsius.
