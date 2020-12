Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed relief over the National Assembly’s passage of revisions to a law on setting up the powerful Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).Presidential spokesperson, Kang Min-seok, quoted the president as saying on Thursday that it is a relief that the way has been paved for the CIO’s swift launch.Moon stressed that establishing the CIO has been a promise to the people and a long-time desire to create a corruption-free society.The president said he’s deeply moved as he’s been able to keep his promise, albeit belatedly, and expressed hope that the remaining procedures will be carried out smoothly so that the CIO will launch in the beginning of the new year.