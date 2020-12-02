Disciplinary Committee Dismisses Top Prosecutor's Petition to Replace Panelists

Photo : YONHAP News

A petition filed by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s legal team to replace certain members of his disciplinary committee reviewing his alleged ethical lapses has been denied.Earlier, the top prosecutor had requested four committee members to be unseated, including Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu and Shim Jae-cheol, a director-general-level prosecutor, who he deemed to be biased as they were appointed by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.The other two he sought to replace were Chung Han-joong, a professor of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, and Ahn Jin, a professor of Chunnam National University, who are reportedly critical of Yoon or close to Choo.According to sources in the legal community, the disciplinary committee - already down to five members from the initial seven - dismissed Yoon's petition on Lee, Chung and Ahn, viewing it as an effort to abuse his right to make such a petition.The committee did not rule on Shim as he voluntarily recused himself from the committee.As such, the four remaining members of the disciplinary committee will continue their deliberations on whether Yoon's alleged misconduct is founded, and if so, what level of punishment is deserved. A decision would require endorsement from at least three of the four panelists.