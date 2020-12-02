Suga: Decision on Fukushima Water Release Plan Can't Be Delayed Forever

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has reiterated Tokyo’s stance that it will swiftly decide on an alleged plan to dispose of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into oceans.Kyodo News said that Suga on Thursday visited the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Iwate that were severely damaged by a deadly earthquake and tsunami in 2011.During the visits, he told reporters that a decision on the matter cannot be postponed forever. He made a similar remark during his trip to Fukushima Prefecture on September 26.Seoul has been closely watching Japan’s moves and their potential implication on the safety and health of South Koreans and is considering joining the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s monitoring of Japan's reported plan.Tokyo projects tank storage for the tainted water will reach its maximum limit in the summer of 2022.