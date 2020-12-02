Seoul Defense Minister Stresses Korean Peace Process's Role in Asia-Pacific

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook says easing of tension and trust building on the Korean Peninsula will significantly contribute to lowering security threats in the Asia-Pacific region and boosting regional joint prosperity.Suh made the remark on Thursday in a virtual meeting of ADMM-Plus, a defense dialogue platform involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and eight regional partners, including South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and India.He said the peace process on the peninsula is also part of the process of creating peace and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, calling for support from members and the international community in bringing peace to the peninsula and the region.Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Korean minister emphasized the need to strengthen multilateral security cooperation based on the spirit of solidarity in order to cope with the common threat.He also presented on Seoul’s New Southern Policy, describing it as the country’s strategy to strengthen a long-haul and sustainable partnership with the ASEAN.