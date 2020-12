Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boyband BTS has been named "entertainer of the year" by Time magazine.The U.S. weekly announced the honor for the seven-member band on Thursday, saying that BTS isn't just the biggest K-pop act on the charts, they've become the "biggest band in the world -- full stop."The magazine also credited BTS' connection with their massive fans around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Last month, BTS was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of best pop duo/group performance, becoming the first South Korean pop artist to be nominated for America's most prestigious music award.It also topped the Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100, this year with "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On."