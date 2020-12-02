Panel Closes Session Without Conclusion on Disciplinary Action for Top Prosecutor

Photo : KBS News

A Justice Ministry panel held a meeting to decide disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl on Thursday, but failed to reach conclusion after nine hours of discussion.The disciplinary committee wrapped up the first round of deliberation at 8 p.m. without reaching a conclusion on the level of disciplinary action Yoon should face over a series of alleged irregularities.The next meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.In the Thursday session, the Justice Ministry explained the reasons for requesting disciplinary actions against the top prosecutor, including the alleged surveillance of judges.Yoon's lawyers highlighted procedural illegality in the ministry's inspection and preparations for the disciplinary committee and unfairness in their reasons for disciplinary action.Yoon's legal team took issue with the panel's four members over fairness and asked them to recuse themselves from deliberation. The committee, however, rejected the request, though one of the members did recuse himself.