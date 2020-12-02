Menu Content

S. Korea Reports Bird Flu Case at Slaughterhouse in Naju

Write: 2020-12-11 08:41:05Update: 2020-12-11 10:18:12

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported yet another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI), but this time at a slaughterhouse, not at a poultry farm as most had been. 

The provincial government of South Jeolla Province said on Thursday that samples from a duck slaughterhouse in Naju tested positive for the H5N8 strain of the bird flu.

The slaughterhouse is located within ten kilometers of a poultry farm in Yeongam, which reported a case. 

This marks the first case of AI reported at a slaughterhouse.

Quarantine authorities culled about 44-thousand ducks at the slaughterhouse and began to cull 400-thousand poultry at 14 farms within a three kilometer radius of the slaughterhouse.

Authorities also issued a 30-day standstill order for all poultry farms in the areas within a ten-kilometer radius of the slaughterhouse, banning movement of poultry and related vehicles.
