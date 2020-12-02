S. Korea Reports Bird Flu Case at Slaughterhouse in Naju

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported yet another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI), but this time at a slaughterhouse, not at a poultry farm as most had been.The provincial government of South Jeolla Province said on Thursday that samples from a duck slaughterhouse in Naju tested positive for the H5N8 strain of the bird flu.The slaughterhouse is located within ten kilometers of a poultry farm in Yeongam, which reported a case.This marks the first case of AI reported at a slaughterhouse.Quarantine authorities culled about 44-thousand ducks at the slaughterhouse and began to cull 400-thousand poultry at 14 farms within a three kilometer radius of the slaughterhouse.Authorities also issued a 30-day standstill order for all poultry farms in the areas within a ten-kilometer radius of the slaughterhouse, banning movement of poultry and related vehicles.