Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Prosecutor in Lime Asset Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former high-ranking prosecutor Yun Gap-geun as part of an ongoing probe into the massive financial fraud scandal involving Lime Asset Management.According to legal sources on Friday, the Seoul Southern District Court granted the warrant for Yun, citing concerns that he may flee or destroy evidence.Yun served as the chief prosecutor of the Daegu High Prosecutors' Office and now leads the main opposition People Power Party's North Chungcheong Province office.The former prosecutor is accused of having received around 200 million won in bribes from Kim Bong-hyun, the jailed former chairman of Star Mobility, known as the main financial source for Lime.Kim claimed in a letter from his jail cell in October that he lobbied influential opposition politicians to resume selling Lime funds after Woori Bank stopped selling the funds in April of last year.Yun has denied the allegations against him, claiming the money was paid to him as a consulting fee that had nothing to do with the scandal. Yun also said he has never met Kim.