Report: WTO Likely to Postpone New Director-General Decision to Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The race to name the next director general of the World Trade Organization(WTO) looks to be extended into the new year, according to Japanese media.Kyodo News on Friday reported the WTO has informed member states that the selection process will not be included in the agenda of the organization’s general council meeting slated for two days from next Wednesday.Kyodo quoted a source as saying the selection was put off as the Trump administration stands by its decision to veto the appointment of Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.The WTO had initially planned to hold a council meeting on November ninth to appoint Okonjo-Iweala as its new leader, as she is the preferred choice among WTO members over South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.However, the U.S. vetoed the Nigerian candidate and expressed its support for the Korean finalist, leaving the WTO to either call a formal vote to bypass the veto or wait to see if the U.S. position changes after the election.The WTO is seeking to convene a general council meeting to appoint its new leader after Joe Biden assumes office on January 20th, according to Kyodo.