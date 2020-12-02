Former Ambassador to Visit Russia as Special Presidential Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

Former South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun will visit Russia this Sunday as a special presidential envoy.The top office said Friday President Moon Jae-in is dispatching Woo as his special envoy as this year marks the 30th anniversary of South Korea and Russia establishing diplomatic ties.During his weeklong stay until the 19th, Woo will meet with senior government officials and lawmakers and convey Seoul’s determination to advance its relations with Moscow.He’s also expected to discuss follow-up measures to a phone conversation Moon had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September and ways to revitalize bilateral communication channels between senior officials.In particular, Woo is likely to call for Russia’s constructive role and continuous support toward efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish permanent peace in the region.The top office added Woo and Russian officials are also expected to touch on ways to cooperate on tackling COVID-19.