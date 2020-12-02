Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Child Sex Offender to be Released from Prison Early Saturday

Write: 2020-12-11 15:15:43Update: 2020-12-11 15:25:14

Child Sex Offender to be Released from Prison Early Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

After serving over a decade in prison, South Korea's notorious child sex offender Cho Doo-soon is set to walk free on Saturday.

The Justice Ministry said the 69-year-old will be discharged around 6 a.m.

Inmates are freed typically after 5 a.m., but in Cho's case, the time may have well been adjusted to prepare for any unexpected contingency and also to abide by COVID-19 regulations.

He will wear an electronic tracking device on his ankle before being freed, and a probation officer will check to see that the device is working properly.

After leaving prison, Cho will be escorted in a public vehicle to a probation office near his home in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where a number of legal procedures will take place including informing him of the rules of compliance, after which he will head home.

The Justice Ministry will install a surveillance device inside his residence and double check its smooth operation.

Cho served 12 years in prison for kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old girl in a church bathroom in Ansan in late 2008. 

His release has incited public fear and anxiety especially for Ansan residents.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >