Child Sex Offender to be Released from Prison Early Saturday

After serving over a decade in prison, South Korea's notorious child sex offender Cho Doo-soon is set to walk free on Saturday.The Justice Ministry said the 69-year-old will be discharged around 6 a.m.Inmates are freed typically after 5 a.m., but in Cho's case, the time may have well been adjusted to prepare for any unexpected contingency and also to abide by COVID-19 regulations.He will wear an electronic tracking device on his ankle before being freed, and a probation officer will check to see that the device is working properly.After leaving prison, Cho will be escorted in a public vehicle to a probation office near his home in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where a number of legal procedures will take place including informing him of the rules of compliance, after which he will head home.The Justice Ministry will install a surveillance device inside his residence and double check its smooth operation.Cho served 12 years in prison for kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old girl in a church bathroom in Ansan in late 2008.His release has incited public fear and anxiety especially for Ansan residents.