US to Return 12 Military Bases, Including Parts of Yongsan Garrison

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has agreed to return to South Korea 12 bases used by the American military, including sections of Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul.At a virtual joint committee session of the Status of Forces Agreement(SOFA) on Friday, Washington said it was prepared to release eleven sites and two sections of the Yongsan Garrison. Although the sections only account for two-point-six percent of the overall grounds, it marks the first greenlit transfer since talks began on the return of Yongsan Garrison land in 2005.The to-be-returned sites also include Camp Kim and four other locations in Seoul, the Camp Walker heliport in the southeastern city of Daegu, Camp Jackson and Camp Mobile in the northern Gyeonggi provincial cities of Uijeongbu and Dongducheon, respectively.The allies, however, will continue discussions on which side will take on the responsibility of decontaminating the sites, as well as on ways to improve environmental management of grounds currently occupied by U.S. Forces Korea(USFK).The South Korean government plans to reopen the two returned sections of Yongsan Garrison as a park in March or April next year, although plans to present the full two-million square meter 'central park' appears delayed to sometime after 2030.Over three-thousand housing units, including public rental homes, are expected to be built at the nearby Camp Kim site.