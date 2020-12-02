US Expresses Concern over N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Thursday, the U.S. government has highlighted its concern over the human rights situation in North Korea and has called for improvement.In an email sent to Radio Free Asia, the U.S. State Department expressed grave concerns on North Korea's human rights situation, and said it continues to cooperate with the international community to promote the rights of North Koreans and enhance their access to information.Congress voiced similar concerns. In a statement to mark Human Rights Day, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the North Korean regime was torturing, brainwashing and unjustly detaining its own citizens, and that it must be held accountable for such unacceptable acts.Unfazed by global criticism, Pyongyang's state media has claimed that North Korea guarantees democratic freedom and rights in the highest level.