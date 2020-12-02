New Rules Coming to Discourage Racist International Marriage Ads

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to establish a legal foundation aimed at penalizing international marriage advertisements that are discriminatory or commercialize sex.Together with other ministries, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Friday announced a set of measures aimed at better embracing multicultural families, who accounted for more than two percent of South Korea's population last year.Children from mixed marriages also made up nearly six percent of overall childbirths last year. Yet until now, legal grounds have been ambiguous, preventing accountability on discriminatory ways international marriages have at times been advertised.Among the rules to be proposed are stepping up clampdowns on advertisements that indicates a person's face or weight, the ministry said.Matchmakers or brokers breaking the rules will be required to attend mandatory education sessions on multiculturalism and human rights protection.As the family ministry finalizes their blueprint, full-scale monitoring and accountability of discriminatory practices are set to take full effect sometime in the first half of next year.