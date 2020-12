Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea finished the year 2020 placing 38th on the International Federation of Association Football(FIFA) rankings.According to FIFA's December rankings announced on Thursday, South Korea maintained one-thousand-465 points to keep the 38th spot from the previous month.The top ten list also did not change, topped by Belgium, followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal.Japan was the highest-ranked at 27th among Asian countries, while Iran ranked 29th.Vietnam, whose national team is headed by South Korean coach Park Hang-seo ranked 93rd, while the Indonesian team led by another South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong ranked 173rd.