Moon Conducts On-Site Inspection of Major Public Rental Housing Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in conducted an on-site inspection on Friday of a major public rental housing complex south of Seoul, amid public outcry over soaring housing prices and rental costs.At the Korea Land and Housing Corporation's(LH) public rental housing unit in Dongtan, Gyeonggi Province, Moon stressed the need to provide homes where everyone wants to reside.Moon was accompanied by Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee, as well as LH CEO Byeon Chang-heum, who has been tapped as Kim's successor.The presidential office said the Moon Jae-in administration has provided some 117-thousand public rental housing units annually in a bid to secure housing stability.The latest visit comes as Moon's approval rating has dipped to record lows as the administration's policies have failed to cool down the housing market.The price of houses, as well as lump-sum "jeonse" rental payments have sharply risen across the country since the Moon administration took office in May 2017.