Moon Pledges to Supply 2.4 Mln Public Rental Houses by 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the government will provide more public homes as part of efforts to ease the ever-growing housing cost burden on the public.Moon on Friday visited “Happy Housing” complex in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, which was built in 2017 to mark the construction of the one-millionth affordable, long-term rental housing unit by state-funded Korea Land and Housing Corporation.Stressing that housing supply for vulnerable groups is one of his administration's top priorities, Moon said the government will increase the number of public rental homes to two million by 2022 and to two-point-four million by 2025.During Friday's field trip, the president also noted the ratio of public rental houses to all housing units in the nation does satisfy the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) average of eight percent, but added that it is still insufficient.He said the government will aim to raise the proportion to 10 percent by 2025.