Unification Minister Talks with US Expert on N. Korea's Nuclear Program

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young has held discussions with a well-known U.S. expert on North Korea's nuclear program on possible means to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and jump-start stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.In a virtual session with Lee on Friday, Stanford University Professor Siegfried Hecker said Pyongyang’s proposed concession of the Yongbyon nuclear plant should not be underestimated, adding it accounts for 70 to 80 percent of North Korea's nuclear capacity.The North offered to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear facility during the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi last year.Hecker also voiced opposition to a policy of favoring only sanctions and pressure against the regime, saying they proved to be limited in reaching goals in past denuclearization talks and called for a flexible approach that takes into account an easing of sanctions as a possible option.He said denuclearization is a long-term process and also stressed the importance of inter-Korean cooperation to cultivate peace in the region in addition to diplomatic approaches to the issue.In return, Lee vowed Seoul’s efforts to bring progress to denuclearization issues and building lasting peace on the peninsula.