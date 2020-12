Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 950 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily figure since the country reported its very first case in January.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 928 domestic infections and 22 imported cases detected throughout Friday raise Korea's accumulated caseload to 41-thousand-736.By region, the capital area accounts for the majority of cases, with 359 in Seoul, 268 in Gyeonggi Province and 42 in Incheon,Busan also added 58 more cases, Gangwon Province 36 and Daegu 35.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients stands at 179. Six more fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 578.