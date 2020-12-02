'Film Director Kim Ki-duk Dies from COVID-19 in Latvia'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk has died from COVID-19 complications in Latvia, according to foreign media reports.Russia's TASS news agency said Kim passed away at a hospital in Latvia early Friday local time.The South Korean embassy in the country also confirmed that a Korean man in his 50s had died while being treated for COVID-19.The embassy said the family has been notified of the death and it is providing consular support to help with funeral procedures.The award-winning 59-year-old director arrived in Latvia on November 20 but has been out of contact since December 5. Local media say he was planning to buy a house and acquire permanent residency.Kim earned international fame after winning awards at the Venice, Cannes and Berlin film festivals. His works include the "Samaritan Girl," "Pieta" and "Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring."He has kept a low-profile recently following allegations of sexual misconduct.