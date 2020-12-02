PPP's Filibuster Temporarily Halted After COVID-19 Scare

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition party's filibuster to block the ruling party's passage of a reform bill on the intelligence agency temporarily stopped early Saturday following reports that a lawmaker came into contact with a COVID-19 patient.National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug interrupted People Power Party Representative Yun Hee-suk's floor debate at a quarter past 3 a.m. and cited reports that one of the lawmakers who took part in Friday's filibuster came in contact with an infected person.The speaker then asked that the rival parties discuss whether the marathon debate should continue.After Representative Yun ended her speech at 4:12 a.m., Park said that parties have decided to adjourn the plenary session to assist with quarantine, adding that the schedule for resuming the meeting will be announced later.Ruling Democratic Party Representative Kim Byung-kee, the lawmaker known to have been in contact with a virus patient, took part in the floor debate for two hours, expressing support for reform of the National Intelligence Service.The Assembly's main chamber is currently being disinfected.Opposition PPP lawmakers began the filibuster from Thursday to protest the reform bill. The process can only be ended through a vote requested by one third of registered lawmakers, but the ruling DP decided not to take that route to respect the opposition's right to speak.The PPP can, in theory, continue its filibuster until January 8, the last day of the current extraordinary Assembly.