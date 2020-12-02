US Supreme Court Rejects Trump-backed Texas Bid to Overturn Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forward by the state of Texas and backed by President Donald Trump that was seeking to throw out voting results from last month's presidential election in four states.Reuters said the decision deals Trump a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.The top court said that Texas did not have the legal standing to bring the case against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Reuters noted that together with a case from Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania it was the second time this week that the conservative-majority Supreme Court has spurned the attempt to overturn the result of the election.The Texas case was filed on Tuesday by the Republican attorney general of the state, who is a Trump ally. Trump himself even filed a motion to intervene and become a plaintiff.The four states at the center of the lawsuit on Thursday asked the justices to reject the case, which they said had no factual or legal grounds.Trump’s campaign has made unfounded claims of voting fraud and efforts to challenge the election result have failed in numerous lawsuits in state and federal courts.