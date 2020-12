Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases surpassed one thousand for the first time since the country reported its very first case in January.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday that one thousand and 30 new cases were detected throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 42-thousand-766.Of the new cases, one thousand two cases were domestic infections, while 28 were imported.