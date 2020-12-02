President Moon, DP Chair Discuss COVID-19 Responses

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with the head of the ruling Democratic Party on Saturday to discuss responses to the surge of COVID-19.According to officials from the ruling bloc, the president asked DP Chair Lee Nak-yon to exercise his leadership to help the nation overcome the crisis.Lee, who served as the first prime minister under the Moon administration, is considered to have led the country's quarantine efforts efficiently in the fight against the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever during his term.President Moon reportedly asked Lee to use those antivirus experiences for overcoming the latest epidemic.The president and the DP chair reportedly had one-on-one discussions for about an hour at the presidential office and shared their assessment on the grim COVID-19 situation. They are said to have discussed ways to strengthen quarantine efforts and to boost economic recovery.